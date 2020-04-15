Mixed Analyst Attention: Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

The shares of Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neurotrope Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the NTRP stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.89.

The shares of the company added by 11.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.0073 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -20.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. NTRP had ended its last session trading at $1.02. Neurotrope Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 37.30 NTRP 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Neurotrope Inc. generated 17.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.07%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. B. Riley FBR also rated HASI as Resumed on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that HASI could surge by 23.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $25.95 and traded between $24.70 and $25.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HASI’s 50-day SMA is 29.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.31. The stock has a high of $39.91 for the year while the low is $15.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.37%, as 7.10M NTRP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.29% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.97, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 966.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HASI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 517,176 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,673,256 shares of HASI, with a total valuation of $156,611,155. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more HASI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,173,122 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares by 4.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,503,799 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 228,672 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. which are valued at $112,332,538. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 338 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,644,247 shares and is now valued at $53,969,081. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.