Mixed Analyst Attention: Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)

The shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Miragen Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $18.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Evercore ISI was of a view that MGEN is Outperform in its latest report on March 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that MGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.48.

The shares of the company added by 20.83% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.48 while ending the day at $0.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a 40.72% incline from the average session volume which is 2.84 million shares. MGEN had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 MGEN 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $3.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Miragen Therapeutics Inc. generated 24.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.58%. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.14% to reach $122.46/share. It started the day trading at $13.21 and traded between $12.47 and $12.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMI’s 50-day SMA is 13.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.52. The stock has a high of $16.82 for the year while the low is $7.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 770981.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.69%, as 657,724 MGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Huami Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.29, while the P/B ratio is 2.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 475.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more HMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 259,054 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,864,999 shares of HMI, with a total valuation of $76,948,787.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Huami Corporation shares by 1.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,013,874 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 22,937 shares of Huami Corporation which are valued at $26,422,027. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management In… increased its Huami Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,596,242 shares and is now valued at $20,942,695. Following these latest developments, around 9.04% of Huami Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.