Mixed Analyst Attention: LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

The shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LendingClub Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Buy the LC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22.50. Wedbush was of a view that LC is Outperform in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that LC is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.97 while ending the day at $8.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -36.88% decline from the average session volume which is 867170.0 shares. LC had ended its last session trading at $8.62. LC 52-week low price stands at $6.77 while its 52-week high price is $18.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 287.5%. LendingClub Corporation has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Scotiabank also rated HAL as Downgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that HAL could surge by 34.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.80% to reach $11.68/share. It started the day trading at $8.15 and traded between $7.50 and $7.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 13.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.23. The stock has a high of $32.30 for the year while the low is $4.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.91%, as 35.30M LC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 17,507,654 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 94,741,635 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $648,980,200. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $310,247,426 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Halliburton Company shares by 2.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,493,352 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -890,541 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $297,929,461. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,200,817 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,877,333 shares and is now valued at $293,709,731. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.