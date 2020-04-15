Mixed Analyst Attention: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $19.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.80.

The shares of the company added by 4.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.80 while ending the day at $7.12. During the trading session, a total of 896074.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.03% incline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $6.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.73. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $5.85 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.07% to reach $28.86/share. It started the day trading at $19.6899 and traded between $17.80 and $19.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNK’s 50-day SMA is 16.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.40. The stock has a high of $25.74 for the year while the low is $7.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 899066.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.26%, as 716,916 GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TNK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -101,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,417,515 shares of TNK, with a total valuation of $31,525,534. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more TNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,033,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,105,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,340 shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. which are valued at $24,579,670. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 146,574 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 592,529 shares and is now valued at $13,177,845. Following these latest developments, around 31.90% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.