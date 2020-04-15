Mixed Analyst Attention: Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU), Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

The shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Fuels Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on September 22, 2016, to Buy the UUUU stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.27.

The shares of the company added by 17.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.83 million shares were traded which represents a -177.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. UUUU had ended its last session trading at $1.31. UUUU 52-week low price stands at $0.78 while its 52-week high price is $3.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Fuels Inc. generated 12.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Energy Fuels Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.94% to reach $16.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.15 and traded between $6.49 and $6.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TVTY’s 50-day SMA is 11.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.86. The stock has a high of $26.07 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.70%, as 12.98M UUUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.36% of Tivity Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TVTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 336,224 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,639,834 shares of TVTY, with a total valuation of $41,764,556. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TVTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,981,977 worth of shares.

Similarly, HG Vora Capital Management LLC decreased its Tivity Health Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Tivity Health Inc. which are valued at $29,877,500. In the same vein, Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its Tivity Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 131,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,814,550 shares and is now valued at $23,993,520. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Tivity Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.