Mixed Analyst Attention: Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Callon Petroleum Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Credit Suisse was of a view that CPE is Neutral in its latest report on March 19, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that CPE is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.49 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 22.47 million shares were traded which represents a 10.92% incline from the average session volume which is 25.23 million shares. CPE had ended its last session trading at $0.52. Callon Petroleum Company currently has a market cap of $189.43 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 2.35. Callon Petroleum Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CPE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $8.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Callon Petroleum Company generated 13.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.43%. Callon Petroleum Company has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Mizuho also rated OFC as Resumed on February 04, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that OFC could surge by 6.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.04% to reach $28.29/share. It started the day trading at $26.69 and traded between $25.56 and $26.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OFC’s 50-day SMA is 25.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.98. The stock has a high of $30.57 for the year while the low is $15.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.47%, as 1.75M CPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.50, while the P/B ratio is 1.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 869.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 31,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,297,893 shares of OFC, with a total valuation of $360,672,372. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $240,819,103 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Corporate Office Properties Trust shares by 5.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,256,819 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -616,216 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust which are valued at $226,983,404. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Corporate Office Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 273,775 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,262,373 shares and is now valued at $138,586,314. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Corporate Office Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.