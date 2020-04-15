Mixed Analyst Attention: Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS), Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

The shares of Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brooks Automation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Neutral the BRKS stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Credit Suisse was of a view that BRKS is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that BRKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.79.

The shares of the company added by 13.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.85 while ending the day at $34.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.91 million shares were traded which represents a -231.31% decline from the average session volume which is 575780.0 shares. BRKS had ended its last session trading at $30.60. Brooks Automation Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 98.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.17, with a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 BRKS 52-week low price stands at $21.19 while its 52-week high price is $50.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brooks Automation Inc. generated 335.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.09%. Brooks Automation Inc. has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Citigroup also rated CDTX as Initiated on July 26, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CDTX could surge by 57.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.68% to reach $6.61/share. It started the day trading at $2.93 and traded between $2.59 and $2.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDTX’s 50-day SMA is 2.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.32. The stock has a high of $4.44 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.75%, as 1.86M BRKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.77% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 375.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,687,738 shares of CDTX, with a total valuation of $6,665,590.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.