Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The shares of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $155 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Okta Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the OKTA stock while also putting a $144 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $150. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that OKTA is Market Perform in its latest report on March 03, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that OKTA is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $142.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.16.

The shares of the company added by 4.16% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $136.00 while ending the day at $139.84. During the trading session, a total of 2.27 million shares were traded which represents a -15.68% decline from the average session volume which is 1.96 million shares. OKTA had ended its last session trading at $134.26. Okta Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 OKTA 52-week low price stands at $88.50 while its 52-week high price is $142.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Okta Inc. generated 520.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.88%. Okta Inc. has the potential to record -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is now rated as Equal-Weight. BofA/Merrill also rated NCLH as Downgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that NCLH could surge by 64.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.71% to reach $34.62/share. It started the day trading at $12.98 and traded between $11.63 and $12.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCLH’s 50-day SMA is 27.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.33. The stock has a high of $59.78 for the year while the low is $7.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.72%, as 16.27M OKTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.69% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NCLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 13,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,346,483 shares of NCLH, with a total valuation of $255,877,454. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more NCLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $193,185,158 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by 50.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,222,271 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,488,898 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. which are valued at $133,956,090. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,259,511 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,838,387 shares and is now valued at $129,748,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.