Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

The shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $4.30 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIO Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Mkt Perform the NIO stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $3.80. Goldman was of a view that NIO is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that NIO is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.61.

The shares of the company added by 1.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.92 while ending the day at $3.01. During the trading session, a total of 35.96 million shares were traded which represents a 46.46% incline from the average session volume which is 67.16 million shares. NIO had ended its last session trading at $2.97. NIO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NIO Limited generated 162.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. NIO Limited has the potential to record -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on July 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.52% to reach $13.67/share. It started the day trading at $10.60 and traded between $9.70 and $10.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRWD’s 50-day SMA is 11.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $14.10 for the year while the low is $7.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.83%, as 27.20M NIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.72% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more IRWD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -3,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,723,672 shares of IRWD, with a total valuation of $219,191,850. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more IRWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $180,621,625 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,309,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,260 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $164,559,838. In the same vein, Sarissa Capital Management LP decreased its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,186,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,493,000 shares and is now valued at $126,054,370. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.