Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)

The shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $78 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genuine Parts Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $93. Goldman was of a view that GPC is Neutral in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Stephens thinks that GPC is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $80.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.30.

The shares of the company added by 4.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $72.09 while ending the day at $74.17. During the trading session, a total of 997616.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.87% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. GPC had ended its last session trading at $71.29. Genuine Parts Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GPC 52-week low price stands at $49.68 while its 52-week high price is $113.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genuine Parts Company generated 276.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.19%. Genuine Parts Company has the potential to record 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR Capital published a research note on September 02, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. H.C. Wainwright also rated URG as Resumed on June 19, 2015, with its price target of $2.10 suggesting that URG could surge by 49.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.07% to reach $1.02/share. It started the day trading at $0.53 and traded between $0.50 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URG’s 50-day SMA is 0.4461 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5638. The stock has a high of $0.99 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.06%, as 3.65M GPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 486.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.70% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.