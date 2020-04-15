Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

The shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ford Motor Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the F stock while also putting a $4.30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. The Benchmark Company was of a view that F is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that F is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.56.

The shares of the company added by 2.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.16 while ending the day at $5.29. During the trading session, a total of 74.53 million shares were traded which represents a 21.6% incline from the average session volume which is 95.07 million shares. F had ended its last session trading at $5.16. Ford Motor Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 F 52-week low price stands at $3.96 while its 52-week high price is $10.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ford Motor Company generated 17.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Ford Motor Company has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.83% to reach $33.25/share. It started the day trading at $21.94 and traded between $20.47 and $21.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KPTI’s 50-day SMA is 18.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.12. The stock has a high of $29.61 for the year while the low is $4.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.18%, as 13.27M F shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.02% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 113.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Consonance Capital Management LP bought more KPTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Consonance Capital Management LP purchasing 290,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,127,434 shares of KPTI, with a total valuation of $117,708,007. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile sold more KPTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $113,339,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares by 5.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,595,001 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -247,149 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $88,269,969. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,369,082 shares and is now valued at $83,930,065. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.