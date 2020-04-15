Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exxon Mobil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the XOM stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $54. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Cowen was of a view that XOM is Market Perform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Goldman thinks that XOM is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 59.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.91 while ending the day at $42.43. During the trading session, a total of 30.72 million shares were traded which represents a 15.4% incline from the average session volume which is 36.31 million shares. XOM had ended its last session trading at $42.76. Exxon Mobil Corporation currently has a market cap of $182.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.30. Exxon Mobil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 XOM 52-week low price stands at $30.11 while its 52-week high price is $83.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Exxon Mobil Corporation generated 3.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.15%. Exxon Mobil Corporation has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. SunTrust also rated EPR as Upgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $77 suggesting that EPR could surge by 47.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.21% to reach $45.50/share. It started the day trading at $25.40 and traded between $23.22 and $23.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 44.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.10. The stock has a high of $80.75 for the year while the low is $12.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.38%, as 3.54M XOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.08% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,994,327 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $290,502,600. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $184,878,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its EPR Properties shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,306,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 112,329 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $128,525,343. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 301,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,948,293 shares and is now valued at $71,407,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.