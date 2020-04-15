Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD), Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

The shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the CHD stock while also putting a $71 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $83. Citigroup was of a view that CHD is Sell in its latest report on May 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CHD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.60.

The shares of the company added by 5.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $68.85 while ending the day at $72.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.28 million shares were traded which represents a -8.89% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. CHD had ended its last session trading at $68.10. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 0.26. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CHD 52-week low price stands at $47.98 while its 52-week high price is $80.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Church & Dwight Co. Inc. generated 155.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated DOX as Reiterated on January 31, 2018, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DOX could surge by 18.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.85% to reach $75.67/share. It started the day trading at $61.745 and traded between $59.50 and $61.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOX’s 50-day SMA is 62.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.01. The stock has a high of $77.29 for the year while the low is $44.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.22%, as 2.53M CHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Amdocs Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more DOX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,814,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,193,007 shares of DOX, with a total valuation of $835,159,595. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more DOX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $414,553,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Amdocs Limited shares by 37.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,242,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,694,260 shares of Amdocs Limited which are valued at $343,146,542. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. increased its Amdocs Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,719 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,162,882 shares and is now valued at $338,773,624. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Amdocs Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.