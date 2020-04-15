Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Aon plc (NYSE:AON), Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

The shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aon plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Overweight the AON stock while also putting a $219 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $265. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 245. William Blair was of a view that AON is Outperform in its latest report on December 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AON is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $218.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.41.

The shares of the company added by 4.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $187.85 while ending the day at $194.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 29.27% incline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. AON had ended its last session trading at $186.38. Aon plc currently has a market cap of $45.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.57, with a beta of 0.96. Aon plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 AON 52-week low price stands at $143.93 while its 52-week high price is $238.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.83%. Aon plc has the potential to record 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.33% to reach $23.83/share. It started the day trading at $11.25 and traded between $10.39 and $11.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MYOV’s 50-day SMA is 9.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.52. The stock has a high of $21.14 for the year while the low is $4.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.95%, as 2.73M AON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.02% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 861.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 128.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,815,109 shares of MYOV, with a total valuation of $36,354,073. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more MYOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,633,184 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares by 12.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,126,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,786 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. which are valued at $31,152,289. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,430 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,614,021 shares and is now valued at $27,285,859. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.