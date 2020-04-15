Is There A Value in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) And Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwestern Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. UBS was of a view that SWN is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.20 while ending the day at $2.26. During the trading session, a total of 22.99 million shares were traded which represents a 18.47% incline from the average session volume which is 28.2 million shares. SWN had ended its last session trading at $2.43. Southwestern Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SWN 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $4.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwestern Energy Company generated 5.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Southwestern Energy Company has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $3.86/share. It started the day trading at $4.59 and traded between $4.10 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUY’s 50-day SMA is 3.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.48. The stock has a high of $4.94 for the year while the low is $1.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -64.33%, as 5.80M SWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AUY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 123,533,153 shares of AUY, with a total valuation of $339,716,171. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AUY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,494,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Yamana Gold Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,625,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,539 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. which are valued at $70,471,407. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Yamana Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,361,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,007,841 shares and is now valued at $66,021,563. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Yamana Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.