Is There A Value in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) And Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

The shares of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $46 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quanta Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that PWR is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2018. Seaport Global Securities thinks that PWR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $46.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.27.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.69 while ending the day at $33.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 16.07% incline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. PWR had ended its last session trading at $32.32. Quanta Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 PWR 52-week low price stands at $23.77 while its 52-week high price is $44.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quanta Services Inc. generated 164.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.3%. Quanta Services Inc. has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.39% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.655 and traded between $14.40 and $15.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RAD’s 50-day SMA is 14.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.39. The stock has a high of $23.88 for the year while the low is $5.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.19%, as 13.26M PWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.90% of Rite Aid Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 69.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RAD shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 215,930 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,072,642 shares of RAD, with a total valuation of $76,089,630. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,443,275 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rite Aid Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rite Aid Corporation which are valued at $37,500,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Rite Aid Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,673 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,619,280 shares and is now valued at $24,289,200. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Rite Aid Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.