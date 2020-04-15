Is There A Value in KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) And Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

The shares of KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $34 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KBR Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Buy the KBR stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Macquarie was of a view that KBR is Neutral in its latest report on September 19, 2018. Goldman thinks that KBR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.54 while ending the day at $20.69. During the trading session, a total of 2.03 million shares were traded which represents a -6.68% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. KBR had ended its last session trading at $21.71. KBR Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 1.43. KBR Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KBR 52-week low price stands at $12.00 while its 52-week high price is $31.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KBR Inc. generated 712.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.74%. KBR Inc. has the potential to record 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Piper Jaffray also rated ATEC as Initiated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ATEC could surge by 55.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.07% to reach $9.13/share. It started the day trading at $4.32 and traded between $4.03 and $4.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATEC’s 50-day SMA is 4.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.69. The stock has a high of $7.93 for the year while the low is $2.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.95%, as 3.32M KBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.08% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 687.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought more ATEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchasing 300,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,855,396 shares of ATEC, with a total valuation of $9,851,116. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ATEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,271,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,322,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. which are valued at $8,012,539. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 105,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,789,225 shares and is now valued at $6,172,826. Following these latest developments, around 10.80% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.