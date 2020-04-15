Is There A Value in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) And Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

The shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hess Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Overweight the HESM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $24. Credit Suisse was of a view that HESM is Outperform in its latest report on October 11, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that HESM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.25.

The shares of the company added by 14.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.00 while ending the day at $13.72. During the trading session, a total of 547937.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.79% decline from the average session volume which is 313480.0 shares. HESM had ended its last session trading at $12.03. Hess Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 13.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 HESM 52-week low price stands at $5.70 while its 52-week high price is $25.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hess Midstream LP generated 3.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. Hess Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Needham also rated ZGNX as Reiterated on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that ZGNX could surge by 52.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.72% to reach $54.31/share. It started the day trading at $25.94 and traded between $23.94 and $25.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZGNX’s 50-day SMA is 27.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.00. The stock has a high of $57.22 for the year while the low is $16.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.03%, as 6.62M HESM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.28% of Zogenix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ZGNX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,368,871 shares of ZGNX, with a total valuation of $157,502,180. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ZGNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,727,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zogenix Inc. shares by 1.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,133,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,964 shares of Zogenix Inc. which are valued at $77,489,254. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zogenix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 116,016 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,086,056 shares and is now valued at $76,318,165. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zogenix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.