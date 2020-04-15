Is There A Value in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) And Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the CFG stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Argus was of a view that CFG is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CFG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.86 while ending the day at $20.33. During the trading session, a total of 6.59 million shares were traded which represents a -1.45% decline from the average session volume which is 6.5 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $21.19. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.85. CFG 52-week low price stands at $14.12 while its 52-week high price is $41.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. Morgan Stanley also rated OSK as Upgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $91 suggesting that OSK could surge by 21.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.22% to reach $84.67/share. It started the day trading at $66.495 and traded between $64.41 and $66.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSK’s 50-day SMA is 70.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.68. The stock has a high of $95.62 for the year while the low is $46.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.75%, as 3.00M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.45% of Oshkosh Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 862.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought more OSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,353,706 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,079,037 shares of OSK, with a total valuation of $455,394,450. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $443,897,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Oshkosh Corporation shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,368,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 39,715 shares of Oshkosh Corporation which are valued at $409,693,582. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Oshkosh Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,737 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,262,987 shares and is now valued at $209,907,954. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Oshkosh Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.