Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR)?

The shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $63 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the LSXMA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on September 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that LSXMA is Buy in its latest report on May 22, 2018. Pivotal Research Group thinks that LSXMA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.63.

The shares of the company added by 5.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.27 while ending the day at $32.67. During the trading session, a total of 736804.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.93% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. LSXMA had ended its last session trading at $31.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a market cap of $16.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 415.16, with a beta of 1.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LSXMA 52-week low price stands at $22.54 while its 52-week high price is $51.11.

The The Liberty SiriusXM Group generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.28%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $130. BTIG Research also rated BR as Initiated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $135 suggesting that BR could surge by 18.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $102.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.25% to reach $131.43/share. It started the day trading at $107.19 and traded between $102.98 and $106.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BR’s 50-day SMA is 105.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.81. The stock has a high of $136.99 for the year while the low is $81.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.18%, as 1.45M LSXMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.87, while the P/B ratio is 10.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -223,836 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,083,154 shares of BR, with a total valuation of $1,335,505,494. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $705,701,153 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares by 15.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,146,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,105,211 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. which are valued at $582,919,915. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 115,376 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,054,211 shares and is now valued at $479,290,829. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.