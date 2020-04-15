Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL), Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)?

The shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $119 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Allstate Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the ALL stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 117. Credit Suisse was of a view that ALL is Underperform in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that ALL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $116.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.11.

The shares of the company added by 4.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $99.11 while ending the day at $102.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -1.77% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. ALL had ended its last session trading at $98.00. The Allstate Corporation currently has a market cap of $32.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.26, with a beta of 0.94. ALL 52-week low price stands at $64.13 while its 52-week high price is $125.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.52%. The Allstate Corporation has the potential to record 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.00% to reach $4.40/share. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.02 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETM’s 50-day SMA is 2.8068 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9719. The stock has a high of $7.12 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.66%, as 11.98M ALL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.96% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… bought more ETM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The JPMorgan Investment Management, I… purchasing 500,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,012,334 shares of ETM, with a total valuation of $18,831,091. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,417,553 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,045,271 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -121,784 shares of Entercom Communications Corp. which are valued at $13,757,413. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Entercom Communications Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,560,731 shares and is now valued at $12,928,850. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Entercom Communications Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.