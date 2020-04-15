Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH), At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)?

The shares of Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Syneos Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the SYNH stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on October 19, 2018. Evercore ISI was of a view that SYNH is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.49.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.7883 while ending the day at $49.67. During the trading session, a total of 615816.0 shares were traded which represents a 20.9% incline from the average session volume which is 778550.0 shares. SYNH had ended its last session trading at $47.57. Syneos Health Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.69, with a beta of 1.59. Syneos Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SYNH 52-week low price stands at $30.02 while its 52-week high price is $74.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Syneos Health Inc. generated 163.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.46%. Syneos Health Inc. has the potential to record 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.31% to reach $2.76/share. It started the day trading at $2.2012 and traded between $2.02 and $2.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HOME’s 50-day SMA is 4.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.43. The stock has a high of $24.81 for the year while the low is $1.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.48%, as 13.08M SYNH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.21% of At Home Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more HOME shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,433,735 shares of HOME, with a total valuation of $21,076,145. Prentice Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more HOME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,921,761 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of At Home Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.