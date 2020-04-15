Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX), Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)?

The shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $280 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L3Harris Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 259. SunTrust was of a view that LHX is Buy in its latest report on July 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $247.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.01.

The shares of the company added by 4.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $191.48 while ending the day at $197.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 28.53% incline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. LHX had ended its last session trading at $188.32. L3Harris Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $43.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.74, with a beta of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LHX 52-week low price stands at $142.01 while its 52-week high price is $230.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The L3Harris Technologies Inc. generated 824.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.96%. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers published a research note on March 01, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.90% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.9495 and traded between $0.785 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETX’s 50-day SMA is 1.0423 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4331. The stock has a high of $5.39 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37906.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 152.98%, as 95,897 LHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Cemtrex Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Yorkville Advisors LLC bought more CETX shares, increasing its portfolio by 136.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Yorkville Advisors LLC purchasing 288,342 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 500,000 shares of CETX, with a total valuation of $347,500. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CETX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,112 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wedbush Securities, Inc. (Investm… increased its Cemtrex Inc. shares by 106.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 57,715 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,790 shares of Cemtrex Inc. which are valued at $40,112. Following these latest developments, around 25.72% of Cemtrex Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.