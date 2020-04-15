Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)?

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Berenberg was of a view that JMIA is Buy in its latest report on May 14, 2019. Stifel thinks that JMIA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.32 while ending the day at $3.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.03 million shares were traded which represents a -3.39% decline from the average session volume which is 2.93 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $3.23. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $49.77.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 190.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.50% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.2005 and traded between $0.1846 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKRX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8965 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7444. The stock has a high of $5.46 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.42%, as 8.37M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.19% of Akorn Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 360,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,020,866 shares of AKRX, with a total valuation of $8,426,706. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AKRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,929,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Akorn Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,448,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,685 shares of Akorn Inc. which are valued at $4,739,739. In the same vein, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its Akorn Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,031,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,374,699 shares and is now valued at $3,576,206. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Akorn Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.