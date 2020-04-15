Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE), Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)?

The shares of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $36 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Duke Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $31.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DRE is Neutral in its latest report on May 16, 2019. SunTrust thinks that DRE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.06.

The shares of the company added by 5.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.42 while ending the day at $35.61. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a 16.4% incline from the average session volume which is 2.96 million shares. DRE had ended its last session trading at $33.90. Duke Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.05, with a beta of 0.70. DRE 52-week low price stands at $25.19 while its 52-week high price is $38.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.16%. Duke Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ALDX as Reiterated on September 26, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that ALDX could surge by 89.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 27.82% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.25 and traded between $2.65 and $3.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALDX’s 50-day SMA is 3.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.10. The stock has a high of $8.47 for the year while the low is $1.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 396527.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.47%, as 299,497 DRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 223.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,085,458 shares of ALDX, with a total valuation of $7,621,081. 683 Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more ALDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,267,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,452,507 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,819 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $3,587,692. In the same vein, Prosight Management LP increased its Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 638,049 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,428,277 shares and is now valued at $3,527,844. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.