Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)?

The shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $60 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ChemoCentryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the CCXI stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Piper Jaffray was of a view that CCXI is Overweight in its latest report on February 11, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that CCXI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 689.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.31.

The shares of the company added by 4.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $47.22 while ending the day at $48.66. During the trading session, a total of 541009.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.79% incline from the average session volume which is 674460.0 shares. CCXI had ended its last session trading at $46.38. ChemoCentryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 CCXI 52-week low price stands at $6.16 while its 52-week high price is $51.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ChemoCentryx Inc. generated 39.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.54%. ChemoCentryx Inc. has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is now rated as Neutral. Euro Pacific Capital also rated AQMS as Reiterated on February 14, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that AQMS could surge by 68.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.96% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.67 and traded between $0.5541 and $0.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQMS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6022 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2424. The stock has a high of $3.05 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.84%, as 2.32M CCXI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 457.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 61.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. bought more AQMS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. purchasing 435,920 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,557,906 shares of AQMS, with a total valuation of $2,501,058.

Similarly, ICM Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by 0.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,761,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,650 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. which are valued at $792,837. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,171 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 832,215 shares and is now valued at $374,497. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Aqua Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.