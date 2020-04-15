Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX)?

The shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veeva Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Outperform the VEEV stock while also putting a $184 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $188. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 175. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that VEEV is Hold in its latest report on November 27, 2019. Raymond James thinks that VEEV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 180.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $174.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $165.50 while ending the day at $173.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -15.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. VEEV had ended its last session trading at $162.85. Veeva Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 88.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.56, with a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 VEEV 52-week low price stands at $118.11 while its 52-week high price is $176.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Veeva Systems Inc. generated 476.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.78%. Veeva Systems Inc. has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Wells Fargo also rated SKX as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that SKX could surge by 24.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.20% to reach $35.27/share. It started the day trading at $26.82 and traded between $25.39 and $26.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKX’s 50-day SMA is 29.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.54. The stock has a high of $44.50 for the year while the low is $17.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.36%, as 5.52M VEEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.61% of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SKX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 24,552 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,833,288 shares of SKX, with a total valuation of $470,842,257. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SKX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $286,430,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares by 3.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,075,726 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 351,823 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. which are valued at $262,937,735. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,858 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,530,714 shares and is now valued at $178,779,150. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.