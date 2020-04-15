Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS), Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)?

The shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $46 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TreeHouse Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Overweight the THS stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $52. Stifel was of a view that THS is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that THS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $42.94 while ending the day at $45.45. During the trading session, a total of 796032.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.91% decline from the average session volume which is 577230.0 shares. THS had ended its last session trading at $42.47. TreeHouse Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 THS 52-week low price stands at $33.50 while its 52-week high price is $67.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TreeHouse Foods Inc. generated 202.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.18%. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. TD Securities also rated AR as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $1.30 suggesting that AR could surge by 4.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.27% to reach $1.32/share. It started the day trading at $1.48 and traded between $1.18 and $1.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AR’s 50-day SMA is 1.3141 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7142. The stock has a high of $8.82 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 62.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.22%, as 49.52M THS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.51% of Antero Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.85% over the last six months.

This move now sees The FPR Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,758,308 shares of AR, with a total valuation of $21,930,674. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,807,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by 9.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,420,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,930,571 shares of Antero Resources Corporation which are valued at $15,985,541. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,645,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,233,518 shares and is now valued at $13,000,498. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Antero Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.