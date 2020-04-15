Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)?

The shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $580 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tesla Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Mkt Perform the TSLA stock while also putting a $500 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $650. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on March 31, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 840. New Street was of a view that TSLA is Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2020. UBS thinks that TSLA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 410.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 9 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $497.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 301.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.61.

The shares of the company added by 9.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $692.43 while ending the day at $709.89. During the trading session, a total of 29.8 million shares were traded which represents a -43.74% decline from the average session volume which is 20.73 million shares. TSLA had ended its last session trading at $650.95. Tesla Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TSLA 52-week low price stands at $176.99 while its 52-week high price is $968.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tesla Inc. generated 6.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 832.14%. Tesla Inc. has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 27, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.00% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.745 and traded between $0.582 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LITB’s 50-day SMA is 0.8951 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0985. The stock has a high of $1.79 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4552.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1613.60%, as 78,003 TSLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 357.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AEB Capital LLC sold more LITB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AEB Capital LLC selling -345,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,279,046 shares of LITB, with a total valuation of $2,298,611.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 377,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,691 shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $264,440. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH increased its LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,400 shares and is now valued at $981. Following these latest developments, around 13.46% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.