Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)?

The shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Obalon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2018, to Hold the OBLN stock while also putting a $2 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 162.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.44.

The shares of the company added by 139.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.665 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 6.61 million shares were traded which represents a -3404.98% decline from the average session volume which is 188610.0 shares. OBLN had ended its last session trading at $0.68. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 OBLN 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $19.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Obalon Therapeutics Inc. generated 14.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -539.34%. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.48% to reach $1.39/share. It started the day trading at $0.71 and traded between $0.66 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SENS’s 50-day SMA is 0.9851 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0526. The stock has a high of $2.50 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.11%, as 35.53M OBLN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.12% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more SENS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -279,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,780,806 shares of SENS, with a total valuation of $9,989,250. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SENS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,293,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by 8.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,638,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -678,437 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,835,189. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 48,732 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,549,365 shares and is now valued at $4,778,748. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.