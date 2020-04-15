Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)?

The shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Senior Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Overweight the SNR stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $8. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SNR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Compass Point thinks that SNR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.09.

The shares of the company added by 8.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.0058 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 672047.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.35% incline from the average session volume which is 717640.0 shares. SNR had ended its last session trading at $2.89. SNR 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Credit Suisse also rated FANG as Resumed on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $52 suggesting that FANG could surge by 47.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.32% to reach $60.41/share. It started the day trading at $33.87 and traded between $31.10 and $31.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FANG’s 50-day SMA is 47.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.90. The stock has a high of $114.14 for the year while the low is $14.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.22%, as 8.32M SNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.37% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.19, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more FANG shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,577,175 shares of FANG, with a total valuation of $512,921,985. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FANG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $465,656,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by 20.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,963,648 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,997,506 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. which are valued at $313,447,578. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 748,551 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,753,155 shares and is now valued at $229,332,661. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.