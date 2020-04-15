Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)?

The shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moderna Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on April 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.52.

The shares of the company added by 5.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $33.15 while ending the day at $34.66. During the trading session, a total of 8.11 million shares were traded which represents a 41.34% incline from the average session volume which is 13.83 million shares. MRNA had ended its last session trading at $32.90. Moderna Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 MRNA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $36.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moderna Inc. generated 236.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Moderna Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.29% to reach $72.83/share. It started the day trading at $64.77 and traded between $63.00 and $64.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELS’s 50-day SMA is 65.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.16. The stock has a high of $77.55 for the year while the low is $41.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.51%, as 1.24M MRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.72% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.14, while the P/B ratio is 9.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ELS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 941,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,443,545 shares of ELS, with a total valuation of $1,462,494,967. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ELS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $890,612,134 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares by 3.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,618,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 347,090 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. which are valued at $667,849,314. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 547,044 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,345,858 shares and is now valued at $479,719,918. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.