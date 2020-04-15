Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)?

The shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortinet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Monness Crespi & Hardt set price target on the stock to $133. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 138. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that FTNT is Underperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Raymond James thinks that FTNT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 22, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 133.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $118.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.20.

The shares of the company added by 4.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $105.05 while ending the day at $109.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 22.32% incline from the average session volume which is 2.19 million shares. FTNT had ended its last session trading at $104.64. Fortinet Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 59.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.42, with a beta of 1.02. Fortinet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 FTNT 52-week low price stands at $68.87 while its 52-week high price is $121.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortinet Inc. generated 1.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.7%. Fortinet Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. B. Riley FBR also rated TLRD as Downgrade on March 14, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TLRD could surge by 51.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.70% to reach $4.30/share. It started the day trading at $2.175 and traded between $1.89 and $2.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRD’s 50-day SMA is 2.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.27. The stock has a high of $8.43 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.25%, as 23.97M FTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 50.70% of Tailored Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TLRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 71,952 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,246,918 shares of TLRD, with a total valuation of $12,609,637. Scion Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more TLRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,960,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,381,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,451 shares of Tailored Brands Inc. which are valued at $5,884,654. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Tailored Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 855,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,528,885 shares and is now valued at $2,660,260. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Tailored Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.