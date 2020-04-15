Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)?

The shares of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $26 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exelixis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the EXEL stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that EXEL is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that EXEL is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.13.

The shares of the company added by 4.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.02 while ending the day at $18.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a 37.72% incline from the average session volume which is 3.79 million shares. EXEL had ended its last session trading at $17.78. Exelixis Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 1.27. Exelixis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.00 EXEL 52-week low price stands at $13.67 while its 52-week high price is $23.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exelixis Inc. generated 266.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. Exelixis Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on July 19, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. H.C. Wainwright also rated AEZS as Reiterated on May 10, 2017, with its price target of $3 suggesting that AEZS could surge by 80.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.64% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.8994 and traded between $0.77 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEZS’s 50-day SMA is 0.7843 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3183. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 227146.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.37%, as 189,963 EXEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 329.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.82% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more AEZS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $362,236 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.