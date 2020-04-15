Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)?

The shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $97 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DaVita Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. Robert W. Baird was of a view that DVA is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2019. UBS thinks that DVA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $85.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.91.

The shares of the company added by 4.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $74.85 while ending the day at $76.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a 20.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. DVA had ended its last session trading at $73.59. DaVita Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.37. DaVita Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DVA 52-week low price stands at $43.40 while its 52-week high price is $90.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DaVita Inc. generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.08%. DaVita Inc. has the potential to record 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.22% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.99 and traded between $7.25 and $7.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TALO’s 50-day SMA is 11.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.33. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.52%, as 2.50M DVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.46% of Talos Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The MacKay Shields LLC sold more TALO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The MacKay Shields LLC selling -128,781 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,543,714 shares of TALO, with a total valuation of $20,376,356. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TALO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,873,122 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Talos Energy Inc. shares by 20.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,725,409 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 290,020 shares of Talos Energy Inc. which are valued at $9,921,102. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Talos Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 281,557 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,248,778 shares and is now valued at $7,180,474. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Talos Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.