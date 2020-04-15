Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)?

The shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CONSOL Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2018, to Hold the CEIX stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.50.

The shares of the company added by 4.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.62 while ending the day at $5.98. During the trading session, a total of 648047.0 shares were traded which represents a 17.17% incline from the average session volume which is 782390.0 shares. CEIX had ended its last session trading at $5.71. CONSOL Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CEIX 52-week low price stands at $3.35 while its 52-week high price is $34.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CONSOL Energy Inc. generated 80.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -124.07%. CONSOL Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on August 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is now rated as Perform. Jefferies also rated SYBX as Initiated on April 30, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that SYBX could surge by 73.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.44% to reach $7.81/share. It started the day trading at $2.10 and traded between $1.82 and $2.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYBX’s 50-day SMA is 2.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.12. The stock has a high of $10.01 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.52%, as 1.38M CEIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of Synlogic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 410.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,029,996 shares of SYBX, with a total valuation of $3,491,593. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SYBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,847,860 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Synlogic Inc. shares by 4.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,066,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,817 shares of Synlogic Inc. which are valued at $1,834,696. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Synlogic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,581 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 871,428 shares and is now valued at $1,498,856. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Synlogic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.