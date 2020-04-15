Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)?

The shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bionano Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.43.

The shares of the company added by 4.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.325 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 4.66 million shares were traded which represents a -37.19% decline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. BNGO had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Bionano Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BNGO 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.70.

The Bionano Genomics Inc. generated 17.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bionano Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Canaccord Genuity also rated VIVO as Downgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VIVO could down by -16.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.70% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.78 and traded between $9.28 and $10.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVO’s 50-day SMA is 7.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.45. The stock has a high of $13.68 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.28%, as 1.06M BNGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.50% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.60, while the P/B ratio is 2.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 744.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VIVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 364,735 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,519,578 shares of VIVO, with a total valuation of $54,764,455. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,249,744 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,286,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,764 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $27,608,381. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,016,550 shares and is now valued at $16,939,020. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.