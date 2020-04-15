Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL), Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)?

The shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by First Analysis Sec in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $55 price target. First Analysis Sec wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bill.com Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Jefferies was of a view that BILL is Hold in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Goldman thinks that BILL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.54.

The shares of the company added by 4.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.35 while ending the day at $42.14. During the trading session, a total of 682123.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.58% incline from the average session volume which is 808030.0 shares. BILL had ended its last session trading at $40.26. BILL 52-week low price stands at $23.61 while its 52-week high price is $64.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bill.com Holdings Inc. generated 314.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.11% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.905 and traded between $5.80 and $6.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAL’s 50-day SMA is 9.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.04. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.74%, as 4.13M BILL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.81% of Caleres Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 854.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -30,146 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,837,365 shares of CAL, with a total valuation of $30,354,298. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,070,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,506,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,476 shares of Caleres Inc. which are valued at $18,236,166. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 197,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,689,418 shares and is now valued at $8,784,974. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Caleres Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.