Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)?

The shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $14.20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 21Vianet Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2017. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on November 29, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. JP Morgan was of a view that VNET is Underweight in its latest report on August 17, 2016. Morgan Stanley thinks that VNET is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $158.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 135.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.15.

The shares of the company added by 7.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.90 while ending the day at $14.83. During the trading session, a total of 620077.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.48% incline from the average session volume which is 855020.0 shares. VNET had ended its last session trading at $13.76. VNET 52-week low price stands at $6.31 while its 52-week high price is $16.81.

The 21Vianet Group Inc. generated 328.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. 21Vianet Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.87 and traded between $8.15 and $8.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OEC’s 50-day SMA is 11.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.94. The stock has a high of $21.87 for the year while the low is $5.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 478360.02 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.17%, as 247,934 VNET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 691.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more OEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 157,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,959,810 shares of OEC, with a total valuation of $59,380,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,621,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by 14.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,081,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 645,987 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which are valued at $37,910,556. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,097,796 shares and is now valued at $30,569,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.