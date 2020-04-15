Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS)?

The shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $8 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynga Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Outperform the ZNGA stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $8.50. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. JP Morgan was of a view that ZNGA is Neutral in its latest report on September 18, 2019. Stephens thinks that ZNGA is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.44.

The shares of the company added by 2.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.12 while ending the day at $7.22. During the trading session, a total of 15.16 million shares were traded which represents a 34.41% incline from the average session volume which is 23.11 million shares. ZNGA had ended its last session trading at $7.05. Zynga Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 212.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.15, with a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ZNGA 52-week low price stands at $5.22 while its 52-week high price is $7.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zynga Inc. generated 453.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 566.67%. Zynga Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $104. BofA/Merrill also rated UHS as Reiterated on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $165 suggesting that UHS could surge by 23.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.78% to reach $140.73/share. It started the day trading at $107.72 and traded between $102.495 and $107.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UHS’s 50-day SMA is 114.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 135.87. The stock has a high of $157.79 for the year while the low is $65.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.55%, as 1.64M ZNGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Universal Health Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 920.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UHS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -27,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,022,779 shares of UHS, with a total valuation of $893,976,943. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more UHS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $466,752,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Universal Health Services Inc. shares by 18.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,668,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,073,157 shares of Universal Health Services Inc. which are valued at $462,511,187. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Universal Health Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 120,909 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,715,077 shares and is now valued at $368,089,829. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Universal Health Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.