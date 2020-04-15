Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)?

The shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WPX Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Imperial Capital was of a view that WPX is Outperform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that WPX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 116.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $4.20. During the trading session, a total of 12.67 million shares were traded which represents a 2.64% incline from the average session volume which is 13.01 million shares. WPX had ended its last session trading at $4.32. WPX Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 WPX 52-week low price stands at $1.94 while its 52-week high price is $15.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WPX Energy Inc. generated 60.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. WPX Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.36 and $1.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 1.8706 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8704. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.16%, as 5.22M WPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.93% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,642,886 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $3,462,181. Beach Point Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,468,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 23.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,566,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,174 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $2,052,405. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,286,068 shares and is now valued at $1,684,749. Following these latest developments, around 17.70% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.