Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)?

The shares of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $235 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Home Depot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Buy the HD stock while also putting a $251 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $244. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 235. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that HD is Market Perform in its latest report on December 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that HD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 232.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $225.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.12.

The shares of the company added by 4.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $200.13 while ending the day at $207.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.6 million shares were traded which represents a 17.18% incline from the average session volume which is 6.76 million shares. HD had ended its last session trading at $198.79. The Home Depot Inc. currently has a market cap of $224.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.86, with a beta of 0.98. HD 52-week low price stands at $140.63 while its 52-week high price is $247.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Home Depot Inc. generated 2.13 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.44%. The Home Depot Inc. has the potential to record 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Barrington Research also rated QNST as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that QNST could surge by 53.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.96% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.04 and traded between $8.43 and $9.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QNST’s 50-day SMA is 10.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.17. The stock has a high of $17.13 for the year while the low is $5.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.10%, as 1.46M HD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of QuinStreet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 68.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 588.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more QNST shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 213,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,670,784 shares of QNST, with a total valuation of $53,699,811. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more QNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,355,272 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its QuinStreet Inc. shares by 16.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,004,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 432,553 shares of QuinStreet Inc. which are valued at $24,185,307. In the same vein, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its QuinStreet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 292,426 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,311,310 shares and is now valued at $18,606,046. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of QuinStreet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.