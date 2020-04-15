Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)?

The shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $110 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T-Mobile US Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Outperform the TMUS stock while also putting a $107 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 96. HSBC Securities was of a view that TMUS is Hold in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Bernstein thinks that TMUS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 103.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.02.

The shares of the company added by 4.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $86.40 while ending the day at $89.62. During the trading session, a total of 4.75 million shares were traded which represents a 21.02% incline from the average session volume which is 6.01 million shares. TMUS had ended its last session trading at $86.17. T-Mobile US Inc. currently has a market cap of $115.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.29, with a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile US Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TMUS 52-week low price stands at $63.50 while its 52-week high price is $101.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The T-Mobile US Inc. generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -34.48%. T-Mobile US Inc. has the potential to record 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated ABM as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that ABM could down by -2.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.98% to reach $30.25/share. It started the day trading at $31.05 and traded between $29.10 and $30.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABM’s 50-day SMA is 31.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.46. The stock has a high of $42.67 for the year while the low is $19.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.96%, as 2.93M TMUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.44% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 493.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ABM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 241,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,634,998 shares of ABM, with a total valuation of $234,708,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ABM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,559,528 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by 14.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,218,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 801,265 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated which are valued at $151,480,857. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,512,613 shares and is now valued at $134,287,253. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ABM Industries Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.