Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI), The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)?

The shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Buy the SIRI stock while also putting a $7.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. FBN Securities was of a view that SIRI is Outperform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that SIRI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.31.

The shares of the company added by 5.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.14 while ending the day at $5.42. During the trading session, a total of 24.17 million shares were traded which represents a 13.97% incline from the average session volume which is 28.09 million shares. SIRI had ended its last session trading at $5.12. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.20, with a beta of 1.17. SIRI 52-week low price stands at $4.11 while its 52-week high price is $7.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sirius XM Holdings Inc. generated 106.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $172. JP Morgan also rated CLX as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $185 suggesting that CLX could down by -14.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $185.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.80% to reach $170.00/share. It started the day trading at $195.82 and traded between $188.07 and $194.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLX’s 50-day SMA is 172.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 158.59. The stock has a high of $214.26 for the year while the low is $144.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.80%, as 9.87M SIRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.92% of The Clorox Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.56, while the P/B ratio is 43.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 125,373 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,606,565 shares of CLX, with a total valuation of $2,703,837,386. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,463,904,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Clorox Company shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,837,293 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -45,376 shares of The Clorox Company which are valued at $1,357,811,012. In the same vein, Parnassus Investments decreased its The Clorox Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 397,930 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,049,429 shares and is now valued at $874,813,574. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Clorox Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.