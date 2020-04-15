Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC), Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)?

The shares of resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $23 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of resTORbio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.72.

The shares of the company added by 5.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.15 while ending the day at $1.20. During the trading session, a total of 703588.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. TORC had ended its last session trading at $1.13. resTORbio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 TORC 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $11.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The resTORbio Inc. generated 33.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.9%. resTORbio Inc. has the potential to record -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Bernstein also rated SPOT as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $124 suggesting that SPOT could surge by 10.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $129.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.70% to reach $152.13/share. It started the day trading at $137.33 and traded between $130.56 and $135.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPOT’s 50-day SMA is 135.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 139.43. The stock has a high of $161.38 for the year while the low is $109.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.12%, as 4.33M TORC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.32% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more SPOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,720,001 shares of SPOT, with a total valuation of $2,637,676,921. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SPOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,393,913,701 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… decreased its Spotify Technology S.A. shares by 4.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,411,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -537,554 shares of Spotify Technology S.A. which are valued at $1,385,813,896. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Spotify Technology S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 16,753 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,194,410 shares and is now valued at $509,369,150. Following these latest developments, around 43.54% of Spotify Technology S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.