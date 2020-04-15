Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)?

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pfizer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the PFE stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PFE is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that PFE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.92.

The shares of the company added by 3.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.335 while ending the day at $36.44. During the trading session, a total of 20.22 million shares were traded which represents a 40.52% incline from the average session volume which is 34.0 million shares. PFE had ended its last session trading at $35.14. Pfizer Inc. currently has a market cap of $204.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 21.64, with a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PFE 52-week low price stands at $27.88 while its 52-week high price is $44.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pfizer Inc. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -54.55%. Pfizer Inc. has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.93% to reach $65.57/share. It started the day trading at $66.58 and traded between $63.25 and $66.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZS’s 50-day SMA is 56.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.19. The stock has a high of $89.54 for the year while the low is $35.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.22%, as 9.36M PFE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.29% of Zscaler Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZS shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 608,626 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,045,045 shares of ZS, with a total valuation of $367,901,439. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC meanwhile bought more ZS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,109,979 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by 36.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,074,802 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 814,832 shares of Zscaler Inc. which are valued at $187,132,450. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Zscaler Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,511,504 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,815,900 shares and is now valued at $171,375,674. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Zscaler Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.