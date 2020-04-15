Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)?

The shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $49 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Micron Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MU is Underperform in its latest report on February 25, 2020. UBS thinks that MU is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 27 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.75.

The shares of the company added by 3.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.6242 while ending the day at $47.62. During the trading session, a total of 25.54 million shares were traded which represents a 17.71% incline from the average session volume which is 31.04 million shares. MU had ended its last session trading at $46.17. Micron Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 MU 52-week low price stands at $31.13 while its 52-week high price is $61.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Micron Technology Inc. generated 7.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -156.41%. Micron Technology Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.14% to reach $1.92/share. It started the day trading at $2.1537 and traded between $1.94 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUMU’s 50-day SMA is 1.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.74. The stock has a high of $4.78 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10881.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 348.33%, as 48,787 MU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Qumu Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 200.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. bought more QUMU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. purchasing 25,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,392,522 shares of QUMU, with a total valuation of $2,311,587. Fondren Management LP meanwhile bought more QUMU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,693,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Qumu Corporation shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 772,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,702 shares of Qumu Corporation which are valued at $1,282,941. In the same vein, Herald Investment Management Ltd. increased its Qumu Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 696,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 696,000 shares and is now valued at $1,155,360. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Qumu Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.