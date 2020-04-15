Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)?

The shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MakeMyTrip Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 30, 2019, to Underperform the MMYT stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. Jefferies was of a view that MMYT is Buy in its latest report on August 15, 2018. Nomura thinks that MMYT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.43.

The shares of the company added by 4.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.00 while ending the day at $13.34. During the trading session, a total of 569555.0 shares were traded which represents a -5.19% decline from the average session volume which is 541430.0 shares. MMYT had ended its last session trading at $12.81. MakeMyTrip Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 MMYT 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $30.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MakeMyTrip Limited generated 163.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -39.29%. MakeMyTrip Limited has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Raymond James also rated QTS as Upgrade on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that QTS could surge by 0.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.56% to reach $63.93/share. It started the day trading at $64.50 and traded between $60.14 and $63.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTS’s 50-day SMA is 56.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.15. The stock has a high of $63.84 for the year while the low is $42.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.78%, as 7.53M MMYT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.26% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 792.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 238,456 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,224,385 shares of QTS, with a total valuation of $477,096,574. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more QTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,051,061 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,445,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,218 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $141,849,533. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 164,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,317,682 shares and is now valued at $134,448,733. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.