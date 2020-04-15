Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK), Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.26.

The shares of the company added by 4.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $117.00 while ending the day at $120.71. During the trading session, a total of 725575.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.28% incline from the average session volume which is 774180.0 shares. LBRDK had ended its last session trading at $115.99. LBRDK 52-week low price stands at $86.20 while its 52-week high price is $140.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Broadband Corporation generated 49.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 116.0%. Liberty Broadband Corporation has the potential to record 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Singular Research also rated SA as Reiterated on August 19, 2014, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SA could surge by 62.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.18% to reach $34.15/share. It started the day trading at $13.28 and traded between $12.11 and $12.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SA’s 50-day SMA is 10.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.79. The stock has a high of $16.55 for the year while the low is $5.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.46%, as 7.24M LBRDK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.39% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 654.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 119,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,116,221 shares of SA, with a total valuation of $29,136,666.

Similarly, Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. which are valued at $12,155,000. In the same vein, Van Den Berg Management I, Inc. decreased its Seabridge Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 88,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,238,309 shares and is now valued at $11,578,189. Following these latest developments, around 28.80% of Seabridge Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.