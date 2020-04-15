Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)?

The shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JPMorgan Chase & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by DZ Bank in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Piper Sandler was of a view that JPM is Overweight in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Odeon thinks that JPM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $108.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.74% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $93.64 while ending the day at $95.50. During the trading session, a total of 44.31 million shares were traded which represents a -102.88% decline from the average session volume which is 21.84 million shares. JPM had ended its last session trading at $98.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a market cap of $299.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.79, with a beta of 1.29. JPM 52-week low price stands at $76.91 while its 52-week high price is $141.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has the potential to record 8.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Deutsche Bank also rated MESA as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that MESA could surge by 18.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.64% to reach $5.08/share. It started the day trading at $4.40 and traded between $3.87 and $4.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MESA’s 50-day SMA is 5.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.36. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $2.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.52%, as 1.86M JPM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.91% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 572.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 64.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Corre Partners Management LLC bought more MESA shares, increasing its portfolio by 537.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Corre Partners Management LLC purchasing 2,131,498 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,527,993 shares of MESA, with a total valuation of $8,317,097. Owl Creek Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more MESA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,100,204 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,238,248 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,845 shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. which are valued at $7,363,836. In the same vein, Frontier Capital Management Co. L… increased its Mesa Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 527,023 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,982,899 shares and is now valued at $6,523,738. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Mesa Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.